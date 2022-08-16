Nigeria: Army, EFCC Arrest 120 Suspected Oil Thieves in Port Harcourt

16 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and have arrested 120 suspects for illegal oil bunkering in a joint operation with personnel of the 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt.

They were arrested last Saturday at Ndoni, Rivers State where suspected illegally refined stolen petroleum products are off-loaded into vehicles at the waterfronts for distribution within and outside Rivers State.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the arrest of the suspects was made possible by intelligence on the alleged illegal activities in the locality.

In the course of the arrest, eight vehicles and pumping machines were recovered.

The EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

