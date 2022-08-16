Nigeria: Netflix Releases 'Anikulapo' Trailer Starring Kunle Remi, Sola Sobowale

15 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ovwe Medeme

Anikulapo' is an epic movie that captures the richness of the Yoruba culture.

Ahead of its September 30 release date, Netflix has released the trailer for 'Anikulapo'.

The film was shot in partnership with KAP Motion pictures.

A Yoruba language movie, 'Anikulapo' features Hollywood actor, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Taiwo Hassan, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye.

Others are Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Moji Olayiwola, Kareem Adepoju, Mr Macaroni and young skit maker, Ikorodu Bois.

Storyline

Saro (Kunle Remi), a simple craftsman wanders into a village with the power of resurrection.

This earns him the name, Anikulapo, meaning one who holds death in his purse.

As his power becomes more evident, his fame begins to rise and the forces begin to gather around him.

He soon falls into a romantic relationship with a young lady whose antics cause her to be described as a man-eater.

As events begin to unfold, it is left to see if the one who holds death can save himself.

A film by Kunle Afolayan, 'Anikulapo' is a story of death, resurrection and the greedy desires of men.

Background

Earlier in the year, Mr Afolayan unveiled Hakeem Kae-Kazim as the star of his next movie.

Taking to his Facebook page, the filmmaker likened the upcoming movie to the globally acclaimed hit series, 'Game of Throne' but with a better representation of the Nigerian culture.

"If you are a true fan of productions born out of Golden Effects Pictures and KAP Motion Pictures, then your imaginations should be running wild.

"The movie is being shot on our latest project site KAP Film Village Studio and Resort Igbojaye, Komu in Itesiwaju Local Government, Oyo State," he wrote.

