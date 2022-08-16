Nigeria: BBNaija - Eloswag Wins Head of House Again, Groovy, Daniella, Others Up for Eviction

Eloka Paul Nwamu, popularly known as Eloswag, has emerged head of house in the ongoing edition of the Big Brother Naija show.

This is the second time that Eloswag, a level 1 housemate, would win the title on the show.

Hermes emerged the first head of house in this edition followed by Eloswag, then Adekunle.

The trio are all members of the Level 1 House.

After Biggie declared Eloswag as the head of the house, he nominated some housemates for possible eviction.

Those nominated were Daniella, Modella, Kess, Pharmsavi, Chizzy, Amaka and Groovy.

Keen followers of the show know by now that both Modella and Chizzy cannot be evicted from the show.

While Chizzy is one of Big Brother's riders, Modella joined the show as a fake housemate. Both housemates have extended immunity from evictions.

Meanwhile, this year's edition winner will go home with a grand prize of N100 million, the highest since the inception of the show.