African Media Agency Partners With Africa Fintech Summit's 8th Edition Hosted in the City of Cape Town

The partnership aims to promote awareness of policy regulation, intra-Africa Trade & payment infrastructure, and financial inclusion

ABIDJAN, Côte d'Ivoire, 15 August 2022, /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency a leading pan-African PR and communications firm today announced its partnership with Africa Fintech Summit for its 8th edition to be held in Cape Town early November this year. The partnership is a continuance of the Washington D.C event held earlier this year and aims to promote awareness of policy regulation, intra-Africa Trade & payment infrastructure, and financial inclusion among other topics to be discussed.

Leading innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the world will gather in Cape Town, South Africa, for the 8th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS). The summit will take place on 03-04 November 2022 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

This past April, the AFTS in Washington, D.C. hosted 289 in-person and 200 virtual delegates including Government representatives, entrepreneurs, Fintech Founders, Investors, DFIs, bank executives, policymakers, and corporate influencers from over 35 countries.

#AFTSCAPETOWN22 will focus on the policy and regulation, tech talent, future of banking, mobile money growth and integration, Embedded Fintech, blockchain, Powering African Fintech via VC, Debt Financing & CVC investing, remittances, intra-Africa Trade & payment infrastructure, and financial inclusion among others.

"African Media Agency is delighted to again partner with Africa Fintech Summit for #AFTSCAPETOWN22, the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the continents fintech ecosystem, as it strives to promote advanced innovation, expand, and promote exploration and new discoveries. Our goal is to amplify the narrative of financial literacy ensuring economic development and a thriving ecosystem," said Eloïne Barry, CEO, and Founder of African Media Agency when commenting on the partnership.

"We are very pleased to have such a valuable media partner as the Africa Media Agency. The partnership breaks the mold and helps us scale the impact of our work across Financial Technology and affinity markets championing the resilient Africa narrative." Said Charles Isidi, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Africa Fintech Summit.

"It brings me great pleasure to announce the Africa Fintech Summit in South Africa, - a world leader in banking & telecom services and one of the top African countries with the most advanced technological ecosystem hubs and sophisticated tech talent communities. We look forward to welcoming our global delegates and ecosystem players to Cape Town this November and sowing collaborative partnerships and initiatives working towards the Africanization of global tech," said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder of AFTS.

A limited number of delegate passes for #AFTSCapeTown2022 are now available. To learn more or to register, visit http://africafintechsummit.com/

Distributed by African Media Agency in partnership with Africa Fintech Summit

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With a footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different styles and editorial cultures within the continent.

About Africa Fintech Summit

AFTS is the premier global initiative dedicated to the African fintech ecosystem. AFTS is traditionally hosted in Washington, D.C., each April during the World Bank/IFC annual meeting week and in a different African city each November (most recently Lagos, Addis Ababa and Cairo). The summit is being held in a hybrid format, in person in the selected Venue in compliance with COVID-19 protocol and global live virtual delegates. The November 2022 summit will take place in Cape Town, South Africa.

Supported by an advisory board of thought leaders and fintech pioneers, AFTS is a unique space where innovative ideas are debated, investments mobilized, partnership deals signed, and collaborations formed across sectors and geographies. AFTS is organized in partnership between Washington, D.C. based firms, strategic advisory group, Dedalus Global, and Pan-African consultancy advisory firm, Ibex Frontier.