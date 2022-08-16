Liberia: Tip for Tap?

The Liberia National Police has with immediate effect launched an investigation into disturbances at the African Methodist Episcopal University campus that took place today August 10, 2022 and were allegedly perpetrated by members of the Student Unification Party (SUP) of the University of Liberia.

The leadership of the SUP has been invited at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police to answer to allegations levied against them by the administration of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU).

It was reported Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that members of the Student Unification Party stormed the University's facility in search of Mohammed Barry, President of the Student Council Government who relinquished his position recently over his involvement in the July 26, 2022 saga.

Prior to the August 10, 2022 incident, the group threatened to revenge for the inhuman treatment of their colleagues.

"Liberia is a Country of Laws not men, the LNP warns all citizens to desist from any form of violence, and respect the rule of law."

Upon the arrival of LNP response team at the AMEU campus Wednesday, one of the perpetrators in the person of Darius Tweh was arrested and is currently in police custody.

The administration of the Liberia National Police condemns this act of violence and will ensure that justice is served. The act of students-based political groups leaving their campuses to create havoc for other citizens is totally unacceptable and barbaric.

However, the Secretary General of SUP, Mr. Jusu Kamara told KOOL FM Radio Station in an interview Thursday, August 11, 2022 that SUP was far from such development, that his party does not operate clandestinely and where ever they go or planned to do is always publicized, with their militants all attired in their regularly known militant outfit, and that SUP's members are also awaiting the outcome from the court regarding the July 26 fracas.