Ghana Police Service Receives 1,500 Motorbikes to Enhance Community Policing

15 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Akufo-Addo (Left) handing over the keys to the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has handed 1,500 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service to boost its logistical capacity and ensure effective community policing in the country.

At the handing-over ceremony at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters on Monday, President Akufo-Addo said the government would continue to provide adequate resources to the Ghana Police Service to enhance their mandate to protect and safeguard Ghanaians.

The President assured the Police administration that "more and more motorbikes would come in soon to help ensure that every single community in the country benefits from the enhanced community police model."

The government, President Akufo-Addo said, would increase the number of motorbikes to 5,000 by the end of next year.

He urged the Police administration to ensure that no community was left out in the distribution of the motorbikes even as they prioritize the areas that would be most crucial.

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery said the government would continue to resource the country's security agencies to discharge their duties effectively.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X