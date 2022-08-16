Ghana Police Service Receives 1,500 Motorbikes to Enhance Community Policing

President Akufo-Addo (Left) handing over the keys to the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has handed 1,500 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service to boost its logistical capacity and ensure effective community policing in the country.

At the handing-over ceremony at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters on Monday, President Akufo-Addo said the government would continue to provide adequate resources to the Ghana Police Service to enhance their mandate to protect and safeguard Ghanaians.

The President assured the Police administration that "more and more motorbikes would come in soon to help ensure that every single community in the country benefits from the enhanced community police model."

The government, President Akufo-Addo said, would increase the number of motorbikes to 5,000 by the end of next year.

He urged the Police administration to ensure that no community was left out in the distribution of the motorbikes even as they prioritize the areas that would be most crucial.

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery said the government would continue to resource the country's security agencies to discharge their duties effectively.