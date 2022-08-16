Nigeria: Policeman Gets IGP Award for Rejecting $200,000 Bribe From Robbers

16 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Abdulmumin Murtala

Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has given an award of commendation to a Policeman, Daniel Amah, for rejecting Two hundred thousand Dollars bribe from armed robbery suspects.

Amah was showered with encomium by the IGP Baba, represented by a Deputy Commission of Police, DCP Abubakar Zubair, yesterday while handing over the award.

SP Amah was said to have led the arrest and prosecution of one Ali Zaki along with some Police Officers, in a case of Armed Robbery involving Three hundred and twenty million five hundred thousand Naira, (N320,500:00million)

It was gathered Amah was offered about N100million by the principal suspect in an attempt to cover up the crime but he refused.

The IGP who was delighted by the outstanding performance, honoured Amah for professionalism and excellent work ethics.

