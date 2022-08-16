Ghana: Ga North Municipal Hospital Lacks Infrastructure - Dr Caesar

16 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ignatius Awuah Tanoe Blay

The Medical Superintendent of the Ga North Municipal Hospital, Dr Victor Caesar, says the facility lacks adequate infrastructures and resources to keep it running.

Among these are consumables and non-consumables equipment such as medicine, gloves, spirits, BP apparatus, patient monitors and oxygen.

"We continuously rely on our internally generated fund (IGF) to operate in the health centre as well as buy and replace," he told the Ghanaian Times.

Dr Caesar, therefore, appealed to the government to assist the hospital to enable it to ensure efficient and effective healthcare delivery to Ghanaians.

Dr Caesar explained that, the district hospital began operation four years ago with two cases in a day, but currently does over 100 average of Out Patient Department (OPD) cases per day.

"This is a primary health facility so we see cases just as any primary health facility, the usual state of illnesses such as fever, malaria, arthritis, urinal tract infections and others. We also do obstetric and gynecological cases but we need more equipment," he said.

He stated that, in the mid-year review this year, there was more gastroenteritis and maternity cases as compared to the malaria, upper respiratory tract infection (URI), hypertension, diabetes and other chronic conditions last year.

During the interview with the Ghanaian Times, Dr Caesar stated that, the hospital had six doctors that is medical officers and specialists, an optometrist and four physician assistants with 350 total staff.

He advised patients to report their grievances to management if not satisfied with service delivery by health workers since this was a shared responsibility and needed to work together for the best.

"The administration is very friendly and welcoming and is ready to resolve any complaints, so if one does not understand something, just walk to us and ask we will answer you perfectly," Doctor Caesar advised.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X