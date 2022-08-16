Ghana: Ga North Municipal Hospital Lacks Infrastructure - Dr Caesar

The Medical Superintendent of the Ga North Municipal Hospital, Dr Victor Caesar, says the facility lacks adequate infrastructures and resources to keep it running.

Among these are consumables and non-consumables equipment such as medicine, gloves, spirits, BP apparatus, patient monitors and oxygen.

"We continuously rely on our internally generated fund (IGF) to operate in the health centre as well as buy and replace," he told the Ghanaian Times.

Dr Caesar, therefore, appealed to the government to assist the hospital to enable it to ensure efficient and effective healthcare delivery to Ghanaians.

Dr Caesar explained that, the district hospital began operation four years ago with two cases in a day, but currently does over 100 average of Out Patient Department (OPD) cases per day.

"This is a primary health facility so we see cases just as any primary health facility, the usual state of illnesses such as fever, malaria, arthritis, urinal tract infections and others. We also do obstetric and gynecological cases but we need more equipment," he said.

He stated that, in the mid-year review this year, there was more gastroenteritis and maternity cases as compared to the malaria, upper respiratory tract infection (URI), hypertension, diabetes and other chronic conditions last year.

During the interview with the Ghanaian Times, Dr Caesar stated that, the hospital had six doctors that is medical officers and specialists, an optometrist and four physician assistants with 350 total staff.

He advised patients to report their grievances to management if not satisfied with service delivery by health workers since this was a shared responsibility and needed to work together for the best.

"The administration is very friendly and welcoming and is ready to resolve any complaints, so if one does not understand something, just walk to us and ask we will answer you perfectly," Doctor Caesar advised.