Ghana: Mother Solicits Help for Sodomised Son

Mother of the 15-year-old boy, who was supposedly sodomised at Nyanyano, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, has appealed to individuals and organisations for financial support, towards the medical upkeep of the victim.

A self-styled evangelist, Frederick Darko, 37, was arrested for allegedly sodomising the victim for the past two years.

According to the woman, Millicent Mensah, medication prescribed for her son when he was admitted to the Kasoa CP Hospital is finished. She also said the teenager (name withheld), who is currently at home, was finding it difficult to walk and eat.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the family of the victim, at Kasoa, over the weekend, the mother said she could not take the child back to the hospital for more medication and further investigations, because of financial constraints.

Ms Mensah said "Since his medicines finished about five days ago, my son finds it difficult to sleep, he hardly speaks or even eats. I am appealing to the public and the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, to come to our aid."

"I cannot watch my son go through all this psychological trauma and pain. This is too much for us to bear. At least if the hospital bills are taken care of, I will feel a bit relieved," he said.

Ms Mensah said that the hospital has also requested abdominal scans and other laboratory tests, but "because we do not have any money these have not been done. It was the Nyanyano Police Commander, who gave us money for the doctor to fill and sign the police medical report form.

The mother of nine, said "my husband is a mason, and the family can barely make ends meet and I fear my son's condition would deteriorate."

It is recalled that a self-styled evangelist, Darko, 37, was arrested by the police at Nyanyano, near Kasoa, in the Central Region, two weeks ago, for allegedly sodomising the victim for the past two years.

This was after the boy reported Darko's act to the mother, who also lodged a complaint of sodomy on the son to the police.

According to the victim, Drako started having anal sex with him since he was 13 years old, and he (abuser) threatened him not to inform anyone or else he would kill him.

The circuit court at Ofanko remanded the self-acclaimed evangelist in police custody and he is expected to reappear before the court on Wednesday August 17.