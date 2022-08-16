Ghana: Anti-Graft Campaigner Describes Damoah Comments On SP Unfortunate

Vitus Azeem, anti-graft campaigner, has criticised the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), over his handling of the accusations brought against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor's (OSP) investigation involving Labianca Company Limited.

He stated that it was only appropriate for Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA, to set the records straight on the issue rather than accuse him.

According to him, the report was not surprising and it was wholesome however, the action from the Commissioner was unfortunate and uncalled for to wage a war on the OSP and Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor.

Joseph Adu Kyei, a Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Operations, was cited for issuing unlawful customs advance per ruling of the Special Prosecutor's report which led to the reduction of the values of intended imports between a range of 5 per cent and 10 per cent but Col. Damoah publicly spoke about underlying friction between him and Mr Agyebeng.

He said the report was meant to tarnish his reputation following his refusal to second one of his officers, one Mr Akrugu, to the OSP, described the report as hollow, Mr Agyebeng as'small boy' and that he is older than him. And if he attempted to destroy him, it would not be easy for him.

Col. Damoah claimed that people had tried it before but he had survived, and was hopeful to survive another attempt by Mr Agyebeng to destroy him but would not succeed.

In his reaction on the on the issue, Mr Azeem advised Col. Damoah to cease fire and work with the OSP to help tackle the fundamental issues instead of explaining the allegations made against him and defend he had not done anything wrong and personalised the issues at forum that was inappropriate.

"I expected him to deal with the issues and not personalise them however, instead of explaining the allegations as inappropriate he should rather liaise with Mr Agyebeng to help tackle the allegations since both the Special Prosecutor and Col. Damoah have been appointed by the president.

"So they are equal at that level but playing different roles and it is not about whether he is a small boy but he must work together with Mr Agyebeng and not have conflict with him," Mr Azeem advised.