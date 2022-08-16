Ghana: Nuamah Donkor Is Dead

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, under the Jerry John Rawlings-led government, Samuel Nuamah Donkor, 64, has died.

Although the cause of death is unknown, Mr Nuamah is said to have passed away in London, UK, where he was receiving medical attention.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart was the Minister for Health and a member of the first Parliament of the 4th republic of Ghana, representing the New Juaben North Constituency.

He was born on September 5, 1958, at Asokore-Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Already, glowing tributes for the statesman have started pouring in on social media with many sharing their condolences with his family and the NDC party.

In 1982, under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) led by Jerry John Rawlings, Mr Donkor was appointed the Deputy regional coordinator for Peoples Defence Committees and Workers Defence Committees (PDCs / WDCs) with additional position as coordinator for New Juaben (1982 to 1992).

Under Jerry John Rawlings administration in 1996, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health before becoming the substantive Minister of Health in 1998.

In 1999, he was appointed the Ashanti Regional Minister position which he held until January 2001, when the NDC handed over government to the New Patriotic Party.

In March 2014, he was appointed the Managing Director of the Intercity State Transport Company limited (STC) under John Mahama administration, from 2014 to 2017.