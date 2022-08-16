Nigeria: Army Foils ISWAP Ambush, Kills IEDs Specialist, 3 Others in Borno

Troops of 25 Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, Sunday, eliminated Modu Tafjid, a top Improvised Explosive (IED) specialist of the Islamic State of West African (ISWAP), and three other terrorists in an ambush attack in Borno State.

Sources disclosed that the troops in conjunction with the Civilians Joint Task Force killed the terrorists when they repelled an ambush staged by the ISWAP in Kumala village along Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

A Counter Terrorism Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, who confirmed the foiled attack, said the terrorists detonated an explosive in one of the patrol vehicles of the troops, which was followed by heavy gun firing.

The sources said vigilante troops engaged the terrorists and defeated them after a heavy gun battle, pointing out that Modu Tafjid, an IED specialist, who led the ambush and three others were killed in the aftermath of the fight while several other terrorists escaped with bullet wounds.

He explained that additional reinforcement was quickly mobilised to the scene from Damboa while the Nigerian Air Force Sky Hawk provided air cover and guided the troops who further exploited the ambush site.

He said one soldier and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force that were wounded in action were immediately evacuated to Damboa for treatment.

The sources added that equipment recovered in the aftermath of the fight included riffles, magazines, RPG TUBE 1, 36 hand grenades, IEDs making materials, 21 detonators Cord, 21 detonators and fuse among other items.