Nigeria: Fans React As Tonto Dikeh 'Mimics' Bobrisky's Voice in New Instagram Video

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has been called out by fans for mimicking Bobrisky's voice in a new Instagram video she posted early Tuesday morning.

Recall that the friendship between the duo suddenly went bad and they both unfollowed each other on social media.

It all started after Tonto shared a post on her Instagram account about jealous friends who present themselves as though they are supportive.

Responding, Bobrisky accused Tonto of living a fake life and owing him five million Naira, ever since then, they have been enemies.

However, seeing the video shared on her official Instagram page, Netizens accused Tonto Dikeh of throwing major shade at her ex-bestie and cross-dresser.

Watch video and comments below: