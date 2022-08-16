Liberia: Weah Seeks Second Term for Unfinished Projects

President George Manneh Weah has told residents of rural Montserado County on day one of his current tours of the county that he seeks re-election to enable him to complete unfinished projects and achieve his ambition of developing Liberia.

Speaking on Monday, 15 August 2022 in Monrovia as part of the final phase of his engagement with citizens which started in February 2021, President Weah gave reasons for desiring a second term, as he addressed residents of Electoral Districts 15, 16 & 17, respectively.

The President held series of townhall meetings to identify challenges faced by residents.

He reiterated that his government has done much in nearly five years than all previous administrations had done for 171 years of the country's existence in building roads, schools and hospitals as well as seeking the welfare of Liberians.

He said this why he deserves a second term to complete his dream for Liberia.

He said his passion is to see Liberia developed like Europe, pointing to finished projects such as the newly constructed Invincible Sports Park, 14th Military Hospital and Emirates hospitals in Margibi and Gbarpolu counties respectively, the Duala and 14 Gobachop Markets, ongoing Second Redemption hospital, and PHP Recreation Park, among others.

President Weah noted all these developments he pointed to are facilities that should have been in Liberia long before his coming to power.

He blamed past administrations for not doing much for the country, and while his government is striving to deliver on its promises, it continues to be hugely criticized.

"When I took office in 2017, my interest has always been to develop Liberia and plan to implement a number of flagship projects. Some of them have been completed and a number of them are still under implementation. My wish is to complete implementation of the unfinished projects in our next six years,", Mr. Weah promised.

He also promised to build more roads, hospitals, schools, market buildings to improve the livelihoods of Liberians.

The President said he is capable of developing Liberia and transforming it from a failed state into a prosperous nation, as he urged Liberians to always unite for peace and harmony, something, he stressed is key to nation building.

In response, residents of those districts, who had gathered in jubilations with songs and slogans to receive the President pledged their support for his second term bid, promising to re-elect him comes 2023.

In District #16, residents thanked President Weah for construction of the Duala Market, including Pro-poor Housing Units in New Kru Town and ongoing works for a new Redemption hospital in Upper Caldwell.

They appealed to President Weah not to relocate the Redemption hospital, which has been hit with number of challenges but continues to address the health needs of the district.

In District #17, residents vowed to support the re-election bid of the President for what they described as his numerous contributions to the county.

They appeal to the President to reconstruct the Clay- Ashland Bridge, constructed nearly 176 years ago that connects the township to Virginia. The bridged collapsed in June this year. Editing by Jonathan Browne