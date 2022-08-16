Ghana: Eleven Wonders Threaten Injunction On League

An Administrative Manager for Eleven Wonders, Ali Mohammed, has warned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of a possible lawsuit over the organisation of the Division One mini-tournament to usher one team from three zones to replace demoted AshantiGold for the 2022/23 Betpawa Premier League.

Eleven Wonders believe they have not been treated fairly by the Appeals Committee of the GFA.

According to Ali Mohammed, Eleven Wonders have started processing the issue at Wenchi High Court and hints of a possible injunction on the Betpawa Premier League which is scheduled to start on September 2022.

Speaking to the Times Sports, he indicated Wonders were supposed to sit with the Court on the issue last Wednesday but was postponed, affecting the intended court injunction on the Division One mini tournament that saw Tamale City qualify to the Premier League ahead of Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs.

"We are still pursuing the processes in court. We were supposed to meet the Judge on Wednesday, but it was postponed. We respect the laws of Ghana so we are ready to listen to what the Court will say about reinstating us back to elite football.

"If the judgment did not go as we want, we will take the next step; we deserve justice at all cost."

He also accused the GFA for causing a mess in the Division One and Two zones.

He said the matter was supposed to be between premier league clubs after AshantiGold demotion to Division Two, "but it has extended to even division two teams as to who will replace Tamale City in Division One and creating chaos of to how to share teams to the various zones."

"Now that Tamale City is promoted to the elite league, there must be another play-off at the division two levels, which was not supposed to be the situation. The issue was about premier league clubs and now the GFA is involving Division One and Two teams."