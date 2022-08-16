Ghana: GSE Records Increased Market Activities in July

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) saw an increase in market activities in the month of July as the volume, value and transactions on the bourse soared over the previous month.

The volume of shares traded on the Accra bourse increased to 64,332,881 in July from 48,234,978 in June, representing an increase of 33.37 per cent, while the value jumped to GH¢61.5 million in July from GH¢45.3 million, representing a growth of 35.87 per cent.

Compared with value and volume traded the same period last year, the volume of shares traded stood at 64,332,881 and valued at GH¢61,493,287.83, which both went up186.89 per cent and 82.65 per cent respectively on volumes and values traded same period last year.

"Cumulative volume (1,155,403,902) and value (GH¢1, 123,088,148.49) traded for the year represent an increase of 230.56 per cent and 229.13 per cent over the same period last year," the GSE said in the July monthly summary of activities, copied to the Ghanaian Times.

The total market capitalisation fell from GH¢64.9 million in June this year to GH¢64.4 million in in July, representing a drop of -0.71 per cent, while the GSE Composite Index closed in July at 2518.86 from 2545.48 in June.

However, the GSE said the equity market closed the month with the Composite Index and Financial Stock Index recording negative returns of 9.7 per cent and 2.24 per cent respectively.

"The gainers for the month were TBL (9.09 per cent), GLD (5.43 per cent), SIC (3.23 per cent), ACCESS (1.59 per cent), and MTNGH (1.11 per cent)," the GSE, said.

On the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM), the GSE stated that GFIM closed the month with a volume traded of 19.16 billion which was a 1.52 per cent decline from the 19.45 billion traded same period last year.

The GSE said the GFIM closed the month with a volume traded of 19.16 billion which is a 1.52 per cent marginal decline of the 19.45 billion traded last year.

"The cumulative volume traded from January to July 2022 of 143.23 billion was 12.84 per cent more than the 126.93 billion traded in same period last year," the GSE stated.