Ghana: MTN Engages Media in Health Walk

As part of efforts to promote health and wellness through exercising, telecommunications giants MTN engaged media personnel in a health walk on Saturday.

The walk, which started from Ayi Mensah tollbooth to the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region, saw the group of journalists who usually report on MTN activities known as 'The Republic' and members of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) engage in the arduous climb through the hills in a fun and exciting environment.

After the climbing, the group descended the Aburi Botanical Gardens for aerobics session and refreshments.

The initiative was also part of efforts to socialise and interact with citizens of the MTN Media Republic every quarter of the year.

There was also special tug-of-war competition between the SWAG members in the Republic and their colleagues in Business and Telecommunications.

Special Guest of Honour for the event, Michael Amankwaa, popularly known as Don Miller, urged the public to make exercising a priority in order to achieve life's goals and ambitions.

"Aside all important things in life, one's health is paramount as keeping a healthy lifestyle is the only way to achieve other objectives in life," he stated.

He commended MTN and the Republic for their efforts and urged them to make the walk a regular activity.

Don Miller, who heads the Mental Catalyst Group, proposed another climb at the tallest mountain in Ghana, Afadzato and subsequently to Mountain Kilimanjaro in East Africa.

He urged the Republic members to exercise and read to improve upon their knowledge.

"Life is about big dreams; find your purpose in life and you be happy and fit always," he said.