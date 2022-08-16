Ghana: Retrace Spirit of Probity, Accountability - Akologu Tia Admonishes Cadres

Bolgatanga — A former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Talensi Constituency, John Akologu Tia, has admonished members of the United Cadres Front (UCF) to retrace the spirit of probity, accountability and transparency to revitalise the various organs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He reminded them of the roots of the Cadre Movement, an indispensable gurus of the party who emerged from the then Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) under the sterling leadership of the late Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, which stood for probity, accountability, fairness, justice, and rapid socioeconomic development of the country.

"We have to make it our routine duty of drawing up programmes targeted at revitalising organs of the structures of NDC if we want to remain relevant and consolidate the gains of the party ahead of the 2024 polls which is crucial to the fortunes of both the UCF and the NDC," he noted.

Mr Tia made the admonition at the swearing-in of newly-elected election executives at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to steer the affairs of UCF for a four-year term. It has Daniel Adoliba Akologo, a former District Chief Executive for Binduri as Chairman, who polled 26 votes to defeat his opponents, Duncan Nsoh, an educationist who obtained 18 votes and Clement Akasoba who garnered only four votes.

Mahama Ken Kazar got 40 votes to defeat John Nyaaba who had only eight votes to win the position of Organiser while the other six executive slots were unopposed with Colbert Yansa as Vice Chairman, David Alenye, Secretary; Iddrisu Abdullai, Financial Secretary, Musah Sulemana, Deputy Organiser, Sheila Adongo, Deputy Secretary and Hajia Zenabu Ayariga as Treasurer.

Mr Tia, the former Ambassador to Cuba, tasked them to inspire the grassroots to woo their support and assistance, energise existing members of UCF, and sell their message as the NDC relied on them for impressive performance at the 2024 elections.

In his victory speech, Mr Akologo called on all and sundry in the party to close their ranks and work in peace, unity, harmony and unison to help NDC recapture power in the 2024 polls since the party belonged to the Cadres, adding that "every member of the movement should endeavour to work towards making the umbrella family attractive to the electorate.