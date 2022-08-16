Ghana: NII Lante Bannerman-Led Handball Assoc Sworn in

Mr Edward Nii Lante Bannerman, an astute politician, was on Saturday elected as the new President of the Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) at its tensed Elective Congress held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Auditorium in Accra.

The exercise, delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak and wrangling by a few agitated members over inconsistencies in the electoral process, was finally held in a peaceful atmosphere.

Mr Bannerman polled a total of 26 votes to defeat his fierce competitor, Mr Kofi Yesu who recorded 10 votes to receive the HAG presidential baton from Mr Ken Dzirassah.

The new President will spearhead an executive comprising of Madam Ama Frimpongmaa Dwumah as Second Vice President as well as Messrs Philip Longdon, Angela Shang, Nana Yaw Osei, Joseph Quaye, Victor Ninsau and William Freeman Ghartey as Executive Members.

However, a General Meeting of the HAG will decide the fate of candidates of the First Vice President and Treasurer positions after failing to meet the 50-plus-one threshold required by the HAG.

In his victory speech, Mr Bannerman expressed gratitude to delegates for the confidence reposed in him and urged other contestants to join the new executive to work together for the good of the game.

"This is victory for handball, not Lante Bannerman. This is the time for us to come together and show to all that, indeed, handball is our passion and we are ready to work hard to develop it."

According to him, the exercise presents the opportunity to commence the reforms and reviews of the HAG constitution to meet international standards as they aim to raise the image of the sport in Ghana, Africa and the world.

Mr Bannerman has already targeted areas such as the development and upgrade of referees and coaches to ensure that Ghana have referees qualified for next year's Africa Games.

He assured that the new executive will soon announce a number of programmes and policies geared at strengthening the handball base in the country to give it a national dimension.