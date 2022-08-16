Ghana: Adoagyiri Area Cop Bid Farewell to Pastor Wayoe, Mrs Wayoe

Nsawam — A farewell and thanksgiving service in honour of Pastor William Tetteh Wayoe and Mrs Abigail Adjo Wayoe of Adoagyiri District, Nsawam Area of the Church of Pentecost (COP) was held last Sunday at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

Pastor Wayoe and his family, who were posted from Bodi-Sonkoli in the Sefwi Wiaso Area served Adoagyiri for five years.

He is now being transferred to Mkotwima District,Suame Area of the church in the Ashanti Region.

The service which was officiated by the Nsawam Area Head, Apostle Francis Yaw Adu, was graced by minsters and their wives, area executives, representatives from churches,members of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council within the municipality, traditional rulers, and heads of institutions, elders, members from local assemblies of the church, family and friends.

In a glowing testimony by the Adoagyiri District Presbytery, they described Pastor Wayoe as a man of God who exhibited good administration skills by making good use of the various gifting identified in every individual.

"Pastor William Tetteh Wayoe demonstrated an exceptional interpersonal relation with everyone, irrespective of position, rank, occupation, ethnicity, religion denomination, gender and age,"the District presbytery stated.

Similarly, the Adoagyiri District Women's Ministry in honour of Mrs Abigail Adjo Wayoe said she was prayerful and an intercessor.

"Mama is a teacher of the word and has really nurtured us with the word of God for this five years. She has in-depth knowledge of the word of God. She taught us a lot of topics, example the virtuous woman, abuse and neglect, the Godly woman and hygiene, marriage, family life and hospitality among others,"they added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Apostle Adu in preaching the sermon on the theme "But the Lord took me" said God chooses anybody to work for him in his Ministry.

He said God hadpartnership withman in doing of his work, and stressed the need for Christians to partner God in their activities.

"For God to take you, there is a process, as Christians we should allow ourselves for God to take control of our lives," he added.

Apostle Adu said Christians must allow God to use and lead them in his Ministry.

He said God takes one's body for his glory and urged Christians to flee from sins.

"God needs a repented heart to take and work with," Apostle Adu added.

He entreated Pastor Wayoe and his family not to relent but continue to seek the face and direction from God in all things.

Pastor Wayoe on behalf of his family thanked the leadership of the area, district, locals, other churches and institutions, individuals who in diverse ways supported them in the discharge of their mandate for the past five years.

As part of the occasion, citations were presented to the couple for their dedicated service to the district and the area of the church over the years.