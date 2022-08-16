Ghana: Selion FC Award Players

Ho Division Two Club, Selion Football Club, held its maiden awards and dinner night over the weekend to climax the 2022 season at the Golf City View Conference Room, Ho.

The awards were aimed at encouraging, acknowledging, motivating and creating a healthy competition amongst the players and also inspire them ahead of the new campaign.

At the event, Akakpo John Ackah was named Overall Player of the Season and Top Scorer with 11 goals; Dotse Selorm was adjudged Revelation of the Season and the Signing of the Season went to Emil Atando.

The Forward of the season was picked by Adinan Sulemana; Aryee Sylvester grabbed the Midfielder of the Season, whilst Aguadze Kelly Bright and Dzado Kissinger shared the Defender and Goalkeeper of the Season awards respectively.

Other awards on the night were Ademola Tayo, who went home with the Lion Player of the Award; Dorfe Richard landed the Lion Fan of Season (One Man Supporter), while Iyabo Shorky Margaret Klolu was given the Lion Fan of the Season (Social Media).

The Life Time Achievement Award was given to Victoria Akordor-Atutonu.

Top personalities including opinion ladies, journalists and individuals who contributed their quota to the club were also presented with citations for their tireless efforts.

The Ho-based Selion Football Club in the Volta Region of Ghana is affiliated to the Ghana Football Association and participates in the Volta Regional Division Two League.

They placed third out of eight clubs in the Central Zone A in the 2022 season.