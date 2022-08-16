Ghana: Airteltigo Offers 1GB Free Data for SIM Registrations

AirtelTigo has urged its subscribers to register their SIM cards before the September 30, 2022 deadline and in turn enjoy 1GB of free data.

The nationwide SIM registration exercise that started from October 1, 2021 was to end on March 31, 2022.

However, looking at the large, unregistered base, an extension was given till June 30, 2022.

In a recent development, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation further allowed a final extension till the end of September to complete this exercise, after which punitive measures would apply.

In a statement, the Ag. Director Customer Experience, Peter Dzidzienyo said, "We hope our unregistered customers take advantage of the extension to complete the registration process before the deadline to ensure their numbers are not barred.

The process of SIM registration is in two steps. First, dial *404# to link your Ghana card with your SIM card. In case this fails, kindly dial *100*5# and answer a few security questions to complete the first step.

The final step requires the customers to visit any AirtelTigo Shop or Registration Centre to complete their biometric capture.

The statement advised customers to carry their Ghana Card and keep their digital address handy before their visit adding that upon successful registration, customers would instantly receive 1GB of free data.

He also noted, "Now even Glo Customers can register their SIM cards at any of the AirtelTigo Shops".

In addition, the statement said AirtelTigo staff on every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday would join the field teams to help and support for a smoother registration experience.