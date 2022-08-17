Nigeria: Reckless, Endless Borrowing Will Lead to Disaster - Atiku

The Atiku Media Office has expressed sadness that the leadership of the All Progressive Congress was still advocating for reckless borrowing amidst an economic tailspin which Nigeria was currently grappling with.

It noted that despite several words of caution by the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has consistently earned against the unwise decision by the current administration to engage of such borrowing.

Media Adviser to the PDP candidate, Mr. Paul Ibe, said this in a chat with VANGUARD, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He was responding to a statement credited to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu in which he enjoined the federal government to continue borrowing.

Ibe recalled that Atiku had in several statements, articles and tweets, cautioned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government against mortgaging Nigeria's future with such borrowings.

He said, "Nigerians will recall that in one of his articles titled: 'Endless Borrowing Will Lead to Endless Sorrowing' the Wazirin Adamawa, foretold the economic disaster we are in today.

He not only drew government's attention to the economic dangers but also suggested ways to mitigate it. The APC -led administration ignored him and we are all suffering for it today.

In his founders day lecture at the American University Yola almost three years ago, quoting from the American, John Quincy Adams, who said, 'there are two ways to conquer and enslave a nation. One is by the sword. The other is by debt'.

Atiku noted that the American may have very well been referring to Nigeria of the last three years prior because Nigeria's debt serving has now outweighed its income, no Nation runs its economy like this.

The APC owes Nigerians a duty to at least, stop compounding our woes with additional borrowing to feed consumption.