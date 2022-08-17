Nigeria: 6 Passengers Kidnapped, Police Rescue 4, Recover Ammunition in Kwara

16 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Six passegers of a commercial bus were on Monday kidnapped along Obbo-Ile/Osi Road in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State by unknown gunmen.

The police have, however, rescued four of the kidnap victims, who were abducted at about 11.15pm on Monday night.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development on Tuesday, said the victims, who were traveling in a Hummer bus with registration number Abuja KUJ 613 AA were abducted by five armed hoodlums.

"On receipt of the information, detachments of conventional policemen,Tactical teams, vigilante and hunters were immediately dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the suspects.

"Consequently, the victims' vehicle, loaded with foodstuffs was found abandoned, inside of which was recovered an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition.

"The intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the abductees who have now been rescued and presently with the police.

"The kidnappers who are believed to be in the bushes with the two remaining victims would soon be smoked out and arrested," the Police spokesman stated.

Ajayi added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has assured the families of the remaining yet-to-be released victims, that no stone would be left unturned in rescuing them from the kidnappers.

He said Assayomo advised commuters to avoid night journeys, especially on isolated roads.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X