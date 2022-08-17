Nigeria: Racist Chants Against Osimhen Under Probe in Italy

17 August 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Femi Solaja with Agency

The Italian football league has launched an enquiry after Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, suffered racist abuse from the stands during a Serie A match at Verona on Monday.

The league's disciplinary commission fined Verona 12,000 euros ($12,200) for insulting chants directed at the Napoli supporters.

Now, they wish to know exactly which part of the stadium and which section of fans were involved in the racist chants.

An AFP reporter at the game heard a section of the home support launch monkey chants at Osimhen, the latest episode of racist chanting at Verona who have a long history of far-right sympathies among their hardcore support.

Nigerian forward Osimhen was among the scorers in a thumping 5-2 win for Napoli.

Last season Verona were ordered to close a section of their stadium for one match after racist chants from a section of their supporters.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X