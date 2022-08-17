Nigeria: 'I've Performed in Almost Every Country in the World,' Burna Boy Brags About His Music-Performing Genius

Afrobeats Superstar singer, Burna Boy brags that he has performed in every country in the world. he said by 2022, he will have performed in almost every country in the world aside from Asia, Australia and South America.

The Grammy-award-winning singer made this known in a statement via his Twitter page. He spoke about how he had performed in almost all the 36 states of Nigeria by 2015. He added that in 2018 he had performed in almost every African country, and in 2022 he has performed in almost every country in the world.

The Nigerian singer hinted his next tours would be Asia, Australia and South America, adding that he would have toured the world by then.

"My Documentary is deep sha. Watching some old videos and realised I've been Touring since 2013 and by 2015 I had already performed in almost all 36 states of Nigeria with Glo and Star, by 2018 I had performed in almost every African country already." the statement read.

He continued:

"And by 2022 I've performed in almost every country in the world. Once I do The Asia, Australia and South American tour. I will truly have done it all."

So far, Burna Boy's fire-cracking, excellent and thrilling performances in concerts have attracted Africans in diaspora and people of all races who are increasingly becoming captivated by Afrobeats.

He recently recorded a historic feat as he became the first African to sell out the prestigious 20,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta during his "Love, Damini" tour.

The Grammy Award winner has sold out the world-renowned 20,789 Madison Square Garden in USA, The 12,500 capacity Wembley Arena in UK, The 4,921 capacity O2 Brixton in UK, and a plethora of record-breaking feats in concerts all over the world. He also sold 15,000 tickets at 20,000 capacity O2 in London, UK as well as headlining a lot of international concerts.