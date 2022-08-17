Nigeria: 'I've Performed in Almost Every Country in the World,' Burna Boy Brags About His Music-Performing Genius

16 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats Superstar singer, Burna Boy brags that he has performed in every country in the world. he said by 2022, he will have performed in almost every country in the world aside from Asia, Australia and South America.

The Grammy-award-winning singer made this known in a statement via his Twitter page. He spoke about how he had performed in almost all the 36 states of Nigeria by 2015. He added that in 2018 he had performed in almost every African country, and in 2022 he has performed in almost every country in the world.

The Nigerian singer hinted his next tours would be Asia, Australia and South America, adding that he would have toured the world by then.

"My Documentary is deep sha. Watching some old videos and realised I've been Touring since 2013 and by 2015 I had already performed in almost all 36 states of Nigeria with Glo and Star, by 2018 I had performed in almost every African country already." the statement read.

He continued:

"And by 2022 I've performed in almost every country in the world. Once I do The Asia, Australia and South American tour. I will truly have done it all."

So far, Burna Boy's fire-cracking, excellent and thrilling performances in concerts have attracted Africans in diaspora and people of all races who are increasingly becoming captivated by Afrobeats.

He recently recorded a historic feat as he became the first African to sell out the prestigious 20,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta during his "Love, Damini" tour.

The Grammy Award winner has sold out the world-renowned 20,789 Madison Square Garden in USA, The 12,500 capacity Wembley Arena in UK, The 4,921 capacity O2 Brixton in UK, and a plethora of record-breaking feats in concerts all over the world. He also sold 15,000 tickets at 20,000 capacity O2 in London, UK as well as headlining a lot of international concerts.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X