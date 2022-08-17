Sierra Leone: For Allegedly Stealing Goods At Queen Elizabeth Quay, Two Dragged to Court

Ibrahim Kamara and Alhaji Kamara have made their second appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1, in Freetown for an alleged stolen goods at the Queen Elizabeth II.

The accused persons appeared before the court on two count charges of receiving stolen goods and larceny contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged by the police that the first accused Ibrahim Kamara, on diverse dates between 1st January and 16th June,2022, at Queen Elizabeth II, Cline Town in Freetown, stole seventy-five pairs of Jordan foot wear, eight (8) pairs of black timberland boots, fifty five ear phone, all valued at eighty five thousand, fifty Leone (Le85,50),property belonging to Mohamed Juma Barrie and Abdul Karim Mansaray whilst in custody of Mohamed Unisa Shaw.

The charge sheet adduced that the second accused, on the same date at Savage Square in Freetown received fifteen pairs of brown timberland valued at seven thousand, six hundred and fifty Leones(6,750) formerly six million, seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones belonging to Mohamed Juma Barrie.

Led in evidence by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP ) Christina Davies Cole, prosecution witness ((PW)1, Detective Police Constable 17801 Alimamy Kamara 17801, attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters on Pademba Road in Freetown, said he recognised both accused and recalled June 16, 2022.

He added that on that day, he was on duty at the aforesaid police headquarters in Freetown, when the complainant reported a case of larceny.

Kamara added that the case was assigned to him for investigation, saying that on the same day, he obtained statements from the complainant and his witnesses, emphasising that the complainant handed over to him relevant documents to aid the investigation.

He said on June 17, 2022, a team of police officers headed by Detective Inspector S.K. Mansaray, conducted a search at the first accused's premises, adding that during the search, a timber land boot was discovered and cash of seven thousand five hundred Leone (Le7,500)were discovered.

PW1 said the said items were taken to the CID headquarters as exhibits and were produced and tendered to for part of the court's records.

On diverse dates between 17 and 18 June, 2022, he said he obtained a voluntary caution statement from the first accused, noting that at the end of the statement he admitted it to be true and correct by affixing his right thumbprint, which was witnessed by Corporal 105 Mohamed Sesay. The first accused's voluntary caution statement was also tendered in evidence.

The witness said during the course of the investigation, the first accused identified the second accused as his accomplice.

He said as a matter of fact, he also carried out a search at the second accused's residence, but nothing of police interest was discovered.

He said on divers dates between June 19 June and July 2022, he and Corporal105 Mohamed Sesay obtained a voluntary caution statement from the second accused, which he admitted it to be true and correct by appending his signature on it with a pen.

The said statement was produced and tendered marked exhibits C1-18.

Kamara said a team of police officers including the second accused visited the crime scene and took photographs.

The accused are still on bail.Being that both accuseds' lawyer was absent, Magistrate Ngegba differed cross examination to 30th August 2022.