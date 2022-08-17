Nigeria: Govt Makes Headway On Clean Energy Technologies for Start-Ups, SMEs

... As UNIDO says GCIP 'll provide jobs, address environmental challenges, others

The Federal Government, FG, on Tuesday, made a headway to promote clean energy technologies for sustainable start-ups and Small Medium Enterprises, SMEs, Development and to address environmental challenges in Nigeria through its adoption of Global Cleantech Innovation Program, GCIP, project.

The Federal Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, during the inauguration of a 13-member Project Steering Committee of experts, in Abuja, lauded the initiative by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNIDO.

Mamora said Nigeria became the tenth member of GCIP through the efforts of its minister and UNIDO.

He, however, urged the inaugurated members to make laudable contributions to the development of the nation through the GCIP project.

He called on Nigerians to take embrace and support deployment of clean energy innovations and solutions across the various sectors of Nigerian economy.

He said: "Members of the Project Steering Committee are selected from the pool of experts in the public and private sectors of the economy. Therefore, you are expected to make a very important contribution to the development of our dear nation through this laudable project.

"Specially commend the efforts of UNIDO for mobilizing resources to pilot this project; GEF for providing the seed financial resources, the Department of Environmental Sciences and Technology of FMSTI for conceptualizing the Nigerian CleanTech Innovation Programme (NC-TIP) that provided the national platform for this partnership with the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) being piloted by UNIDO and of course the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Co-Creation Hub for providing niche technical services within the project. I am glad to know that Nigeria became the tenth member of GCIP through the efforts of FMSTI and UNIDO.

"It is pertinent to note that the world is currently moving towards use of clean energy technologies and FMSTI, being aware of this, is currently conducting Technology Needs Assessment for Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation in key sectors of the economy.

"There can be no better time to commence this project than now. I therefore call on all Nigerians to embrace and support deployment of clean energy innovations and solutions across the various sectors of the Nigerian economy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the Regional Director, UNIDO, Nigeria Regional Hub, Mr. Jean Bankole, who was represented by the National Program Officer, Nigeria Regional Office, UNIDO, Reuben Bamidele, said the project is focused on: " promoting startups and small medium enterprises in the country to operate and produce in a responsible manner, in such a way that the business ethics are followed and the environment is not jeopardised."

He said Nigeria is not alone in the implementation of the GCIP project, adding that about 15 other countries are participating in the innovative process.

He said the project would serve as a platform for job creation opportunities for which Nigerians can leverage on.

"Nigeria is not implementing this programme in isolation, there are 15 countries. Therefore, the project in Nigeria will network with other 15 countries during implementation and a number of innovative ideas will be brought to bear in managing businesses in Nigeria, creating new ones and then expanding those already in existence.

"Through this particular approach, many jobs will be created, opportunities and avenues will be enlarged in the country so that many more will come in."