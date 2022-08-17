Nigeria: Train Attack - Remaining Kidnapped Victims in Very Bad Condition - Ex-Negotiator

Former lead negotiator for the release of the Kaduna-bound train attack, Malam Tukur Mamu, has said contrary to rumours that all the remaining kidnapped victims were released on Monday, the victims are in a very bad condition in captivity.

He, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts in securing their release as they are not finding it easy in this rainy season.

Malam Tukur Mamu, the Dan-Iyan Fika, in a statement, said: "This is to confirm without a doubt that the remaining 27 passengers of the train attack are still being held by their abductors, nearly five months after the unfortunate and preventable incident.

"Though I have disengaged myself from negotiating, anxious family members, pressmen and concerned Nigerians have been calling to confirm the veracity of the news while many others justifiably have been celebrating and even congratulating relatives of the innocent victims.

"While it is news we are all praying earnestly to hear, it is highly irresponsible for peddlers of fake news to circulate sensitive contents that are not only unverifiable and untrue but news items that will certainly trigger anxiety and concern among the family members of those that remain in captivity and millions of their well-wishers across the globe.

"The condition of the remaining victims is still very bad, many of them are sick, and the rainy season is affecting them so much. I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts in securing their release immediately as the situation remains highly unpredictable while the families of those that are still in the bush are incapacitated in whatever way to negotiate the safe release of their loved ones."