Liberia: Government Sued!

A writ of Habeas Corpus has been issued to the Government of Liberia through two law enforcement entities.

Habeas Corpus is a legal writ or document issued by a court or judge to have a person placed in prison released and appeared before the court for judgment.

The writ was issued over the weekend by Criminal Court "C" Judge Blamo Dixon against Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean and Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue and his assistants at the LNP, an action stemmed from a complaint filed by the student's Unification Party through its Lawyer, Cllr Finley Karngar.

Judge Dixon, in his writ, ordered Minister Dean and Col. Sudue to release the living body of Darius Toweh who was arrested on the African Methodist Episcopal University campus by members of the police force.

For the last two days of Toweh's arrest, Cllr. Karngar alleged in his petition that the defendant has not been well and has not seen family members and friends.

Giving more reason for his action against the government, Cllr. Karngar says Toweh's constitutional rights were being violated as he was kept in police detention for the statutory period of 48 hours without being charged.

"The Liberia National Police headed by Inspector Sudue is in gross violation of the petitioner's statutory rights guaranteed under the Liberian laws and those international treaties," Karngar added.

Meanwhile, Cllr Finley Karngar wants Minister Dean and Sudue, to appear before the court to show cause why defendant Darius Toweh should not be ordered released by that honorable court.