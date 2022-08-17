Liberia: Cece United Gets New Partnership Agreement

Monrovia — Newly Promoted Liberia football Association 1st Division outfit Cece United has signed a one-year partnership deal with Wellness Partners Health Clinic with an option to extend.

Wellness partners Health is a Liberian-owned health care service provider located in Congo Town.

As part of the deal, registered Cece United players will benefit from medical at Wellness Partners at a low, discount for a year.

Wellness Partners Health is an inaugural healthcare adhering to international medical and safety standards.

The clinic provides internationally-recognized medical care that elevates the standard of health care and delivers superior patient health outcomes.

According to the partnership agreement, Wellness Partners Clinic will provide a free consultation with the physician assistant every year during the life span of the contract, discounted labs /medications over the year, first aid medical bag with re-stocked materials every season, and provide a basic medical screening examination for any new addition to the squad before the official signing of said player among others.

While Cece United under the partnership agreement will promote and advertise the images and brands of all Wellness Partners products and services through their various social media platforms.

"Cece United will also offer the CLINIC complimentary tickets to all its home games and access to all events, make available its players /officials to the CLINIC for her ( Clinic ) an advert or promo productions ( billboard, flyers, video ad, visitations at medical centres, etc,"

"We are committed to you this deal and will and very happy to have signed this agreement, we will do everything to push wellness Partners Health on all our social medial platforms," United Vice President of Mohammed Bamba Jr. said.

He assure their health partner that they will implement what so ever that is in the agreement as part of united obligation.

Bamba use the occasion to encourage Cece United fans and supporters to consider Wellness Partners Health for all their medical.

Wellness Partners chief medical doctor, Nicole Cooper who signed on behalf of her institution expressed her delight and said they will give their best on working with the players in making sure they're healthy.

All around the sports team sports teams look for partnership with medical institution because it is important before you can perform at a top level you must be healthy and sports comes with injuries and those injuries have to be taken can of so is very common all around the world for sports teams to have medical sponsorship and this the first for us sponsoring a sports team but for us we are excited to do that and I think is an interesting thing to do and we are looking forward to it," Dr. Cooper said.

She pledge her institution commitment to giving United players that best health care services.

Dr. Copper added that it is now time to make sports in the country professional and not children just playing on the street but should be well taken care of so that they can achieve their dreams.

The latest partnership agreement brings to three the amount of deal United have signed in the five months.

United weeks ago signed a two year sponsorship deal with Jungle Water Group of investment value at One Million Liberian dollars, also United have a partnership deal with Tamma Corporation.