Liberia: Bomi Health Workers Get Housing Units

Tubmanburg — Doctors and nurses assigned at the Government Hospital in Bomi County have a new residential facility.

It followed the construction of 10 housing units by the Government through the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).

During the official decision over the weekend, LACE Executive Director, Quiwu Yeke, said the construction of the housing units is a promise fulfilled by President George Weah.

Mr. Yeke said during last year's nationwide tour, President Weah promised to construct a nurses' quarter to ease the residential constraint faced by health workers assigned in the County.

Mr. Yeke stated that each of the housing units contains two rooms, a bathroom, kitchen, and living room all tiled.

Also speaking, Health Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, described the residential facility for health workers in Bomi County as a great achievement.

Dr. Jallah stated that the more housing units are constructed in every County for doctors and nurses, the more health workers would be motivated to take assignments outside Monrovia.

At the same time, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill, has promised Government's unwavering support to healthcare workers in Bomi County.

Minister McGill said not only will President George Weah work with the leadership of Bomi County to address the needs of health workers he will also deliver on building more housing units.

According to him, government appreciates the tremendous sacrifices being made by health workers across the Country.

He said the past government took 12 years to build one hospital which is the Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Tapita, Nimba County.

But the current government has taken four and half years to build three hospitals.

Minister McGill named them as the 14th Military Hospital, the referral hospital in Rivercess and the one nearing completion in Gbarpolu County.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Government has disclosed plans to rebuild and elevate the Bomi Community College to a University.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill, during a meeting with students and residents of Tubmanburg over the weekend.

Minister McGill said the current condition of the College does not represent the conducive learning environment Government envisions for all community Colleges across the Country.

According to him, it was prudent to rebuild and elevate the College to accommodate more high school graduates from Bomi and nearby Counties.

Minister Nathaniel McGill disclosed that the Bomi Legislative Caucus has agreed to put forth US$500,000 from the US$1 million given by Western Cluster to the county. He said, the government is willing to match that US$500,000 to meet the US$1.3 million needed to build the college. He further stated that there will be additional funds to purchase buses for the college.

He also promised to work closely with county leadership and lobby stakeholders to raise up to L$10 million to support high school and college students in the county.