Liberia: Several Opposition Partisans Join Ruling CDC, Endorses Weah Second Term

Monrovia — Under the watchful eyes and leadership of Mulbah Morlu, the national chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), membership continues to swears as over 1,000 persons from various political parties including the former ruling Unity Party of former vice President now standard bearer, Ambassador Joseph Boakai, the Liberty Party of Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, the Alternative National Congress of Alexander Cummings and oppositions community on Saturday to sign-up for membership with the ruling establishment.

At a colorful event held at the CDC headquarters in Monrovia, Saturday August 13, opposition partisans affirmed political leached with CDC declaring their support for President George Manneh Weah second presidential bid

Over a thousand citizens with a matching band leading them emerged at the ruling establishment, pledging their respective unwavering commitment for the reelection of Mr. Weah.

This comes just a day after Grand County Electoral District #1 Representative Nathaniel Bahway along with hundreds of citizens pledged their support for the continuation of President Weah's second term.

The affirmation by the conglomeration of opposition partisans on the weekend to support the CDC is the second event that have witnessed influx of new members in two days.

The CDC is now enjoying emergence of lawmakers, opposition partisans within four years of governance. It speaks volume about the numerous deliverables demonstrated by the government headed by CDC's Standard Bearer George Weah.

The group under the banner 'Free Thinkers' constituting partisans of Unity Party, Alternative National Congress, All Liberian Party, and Liberty Party among others unveiled their decision "on the basis of transformational trajectory" that President Weah is taking Liberia.

According to the Free Thinkers, Liberia is taking a developmental path that needs continuity. "This can only be demonstrated when we all take a stance to defend and support Mr. George Weah second term presidency," said Mr. Nathaniel Bass who spoke on behalf of the group.

The pro- political activist said their decision is crucial in keeping Liberia in save hands rather than those self-claiming opposition who are yearning for power for their 'personal greed' at the expense of the masses.

"It's better we help change Liberia than to spoil our beloved country by joining group of people -- gravy seekers," Mr. Bass said.

Speaking furthered, Mr. Bass acknowledged the workings of the CDC's administration as being progressive, and as such Liberians should deem it necessary to re-elect "a man who is willing to give his service to country with commitment and diligence".

Free Thinkers' Base mentioned that joining the CDC is no mistake and will be prepared to stand with the party in illuminating positive propagandas or actions as being displayed by the CDC over the years.

Receiving his new partisans, Mr. Morlu said that the CDC door is open to everyone who wants to be part of the political wagon.

He said those are moving towards the CDC's corridors are making the rightful direction on grounds that his standard bearer and President Weah has done much in the recent history of the country.

Mr. Morlu said for President Weah to complete his goals and the developmental agenda of the country means he must be given the last term as stated in the Constitution.