Liberia/Sierra Leone: Liberia Agrees for Sierra Leone to Use SKD for International Matches

Monrovia — Liberia has agreed for Sierra Leone to use the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville for her international matches.

The agreement followed a Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) request to the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to play in Monrovia.

SLFA's request, which was forwarded to Liberia's Sports Minister Zeogar Wilson by LFA secretary-general Isaac T. Z. Montgomery on 11 August, was later accepted on August 12, 2022.

Sierra Leone will battle Mali in a second-round first-leg African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier at the SKD sports complex from 26-28 August.

They defeated Cape Verde 2-0 in the first leg on 24 July and lost the second leg 2-1 on 27 July at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Also Sierra Leone Champions League and Confederation cup representatives Bo Rangers and FC Kallon will played their respective home games at the SKD Sports Complex.

Bo Rogers and Algeria's CR Belouizdad will meet in the CAF Champions League while FC Kallon will take on Benin's Buffles du Borgou in the Confederation Cup at the SKD from 9-11 September.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson has disclosed that neighboring Sierra Leone will not pay a cent to use the Samuel Kanyan Doe facilities for their international matches.

The disclosure came following the acceptance by the Ministry of Youth And Sports (MYS) through the Liberia Football Association (LFA) letter requesting the hosting of all Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) international matches to be played in Liberia.

According to Minister Wilson Sierra Leone is Liberia long standing family and neighbour as such, she will not be charged to use the newest and refurbished SKD facility.

"The timely decision is a direct mandate from the Chief Patron of Sports, President George Weah and his continuous gesture can not be overemphasized", he added.

Unlike Liberia, Ghana charged Liberia USD $ 20,000.00 to use its sporting facility as home game for its qualifying game against Cape Verde but due to negotiations through Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson , the amount was reduced to 15,000USD apart from other costs but Minister Wilson insisted that Liberia will take a different approach to wave charges, contrary to Ghana as mandated by the Chief patron of Sports .

However, he was quick to mention that other technical issues will be worked on through the Liberia Football Association (LFA)

The latest acceptance for Liberia gives the Country a new sporting infrastructural boost unlike before.

The newly constructed artificial turf couple with other ongoing works which are visible are added advantages to the sector and the Country in general.

According to reports, technical details are being worked out between the LFA and SLFA for the successful realization including practical implementations of the matches.

Minister Wilson told reporters that the current impressive work done at the SKD which is still ongoing but at an advance, stage has satisfactorily convinced the Confederation of African Football (CAF ) to give Liberia the full green light to host international games home evidence of Sierra Leone's accepted request to use the SKD.

Meanwhile, FrontPageAfrica has been informed by key officials of the LFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports that Sierra Leone will have to take care of some match Day operations requires expenditures which include, use of Generator, securities, casual workers, breakage & maintenance and sales of Ticketing, etc.