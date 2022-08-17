Gambia: Over D23 Million Nbr Governor's Offices and Residence Completed

After almost two years of construction, the newly D23, 113, 750 million office complex and residence, for the Governor of North Bank Region {NBR), has been completed

The one-storey building edifice that has about 14 offices, two conference halls and a Bantaba for outdoor meetings, would go a long way in easing both office space and accommodation for the governor of the region, who over the years, has been struggling with office space and accommodation.

It is worthwhile to know that the project was fully funded by the government of The Gambia through locally mobilised funds.

The project is all parts of government initiatives geared towards providing decent and more spacious offices and residences for government workers, especially for those in outing postings.

The new governor's offices and residence was built by a Gambian-based construction company called Krubally Construction and Fabrication Company.

Lamin Njie Assistant Information Officer Ministry of Transport