Gambia: Mbollet Ba Utd Lift Noran Trophy

Mbollet Ba United on Saturday beat Njongon FC by a goal to nil in the final of the Mbollet Ba Youth and Sports Committee organised and funded 'Noran' tournament.

The final, played at Mbollet Ba Lower Basic School Football Ground, was graced by Baboucarr O. Joof, minister for Public Service, Administration Reform Coordination and Delivery, high profile dignitaries, fans from both Mbollet Ba and Njongon as well as satellite villages.

Ba Alagie Jallow scored the only goal of the game for Mbollet Ba United in the 62nd minute from a well taken finish from close range after capitalising on Wally Sarr's cross.

As winners, Mbollet Ba United received a giant trophy and a cash amount of D30,000 while runners up Njongon FC went home with D20,000.

Hon. Joof, a native of Njongon village in his remarks shortly after the final, said there was no winner or loser because Mbollet Ba is the original village and Njongon emanated from Mbollet Ba.

He also expressed delight that the game was played in a peaceful atmosphere between two villages that were one.

He congratulated the Mbollet Ba team and urged the Njongon team to go back and work harder.

Baboucarr N. Faye, chairman for Mbollet Ba Youth and Sports Committee, said their aim is to develop sports within the area but noted that their main challenge is sponsorship.

"We want to develop football, athletics and other sports in the area but sponsorship is our main challenge," he highlighted, while appealing for assistance to ensure they achieve their goal.

Essa Corr, head coach of Mbollet Ba United, said they did the unexpected by lifting the trophy after qualifying for the knockout stage as best losers from their group.

He stated that football is all about belief and hard work, noting that their hard work resulted to the victory.

Ousman Sarr, head coach of Njongon FC, said they took the defeat in good faith, saying they knew the game was not going to be easy after beating the host team by the same score line during the group stage.