Gambia: Blaise Diagne International Airport Is Senegalese

16 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)

"Blaise Diagne International Airport is fully sold in 2022," this is the revelation of Doudou Ka, in a note consulted by Bés bi, who underlines that "it is our Airport at 100%".

The Director General of Aibd, adds that "the debt which was to go until 2029 has been completely paid" and that "it is our airport sovereignty that has been saved". It should be noted that the Turks Limak and Summa were 66% shareholders of Aibd until 2021 in any case. "The airport is now an exclusive property of Senegal" (DOUDOU KA).

