Gambia: Gunjur Utd Demolish Latrikunda Utd to Grasp 5th Spot in 2nd Tier

16 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United on Friday demolished Latrikunda United 4-1 in their week-32 fixture played at the Banjul Mini Stadium to grasp fifth-place in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Coastal Town boys sat 8th place on the country's Second Tier table with 45 points prior to their match with the Latrikunda boys, who are wrestling for survival in the Second Division League with 35 points.

Gunjur United netted four goals in the match to snatch a convincing victory over Latrikunda United.

The win earned Gunjur United 5th place on the Second Division League table with 48 points after thirty-two league outings.

Latrikunda United scored one goal in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The Latrikunda boys remained 13th place on the Second Division League table with 35 points despite losing to Gunjur United.

Latrikunda United must win their remaining league outings to stay in the Second Tier for another season.

