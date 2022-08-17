Gambia U-20 Team Stretch Muscles for WAFU Zone a U-20 Tourney

16 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team is stretching their muscles for the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament.

The young Scorpions are currently training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum to prepare themselves fit for the annual sub-regional football championship.

The Gambia will affray to win their matches to retain the trophy.

It could be recalled that The Gambia won the 2021 WAFU Zone U-20 football championship trophy after beating host nation Senegal 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended 2-2 in a well-contested final played in Thies.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X