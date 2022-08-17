Gambia U-20 Team Stretch Muscles for WAFU Zone a U-20 Tourney

The Gambia U-20 team is stretching their muscles for the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament.

The young Scorpions are currently training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum to prepare themselves fit for the annual sub-regional football championship.

The Gambia will affray to win their matches to retain the trophy.

It could be recalled that The Gambia won the 2021 WAFU Zone U-20 football championship trophy after beating host nation Senegal 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended 2-2 in a well-contested final played in Thies.