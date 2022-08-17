Gambia: Natives of London Corner Calls On Govt to Construct Proper Water Canal

Over the past years residents of London Corner faced difficulties in accessing a proper canal for the passage of water that sources from Abuko to Kotu during rainy seasons.

Residents constructed a foot bridge to ease the movement of people due to poor waste management but as a result of its quality they face challenges in maintaining the foot bridge.

Ousainou Allen, a resident of London Corner said his priority is to see his people live dignified lives with good and quality amenities in a safe environment.

He noted that they have observed a new trend during the rainy season as water starts intruding into houses of the residents, saying this is becoming a nightmare for many as they incurred lots of losses in their properties.

He therefore urged the government to widen the canal so that the water passage can easily. According to him, if the situation is not remedied soon water will find its way into houses of residents. "We need good drainage systems so that water can flow quickly without affecting residents."

He also urged the government to give citizens their due by putting funds into good use.

Sulayman Ceesay, a flood victim, said he lost his furniture and other properties to the flood, saying water has become a stagnant thing for them because it has no passage.

Kebba Ansu Manneh, also a resident, said the heavy downpour of water has led to floods which affected almost everyone in the area. He added that their major problem is the canal and as such, appealed for the construction of a proper canal and purchase of a water pumping machine to flush out water from residents' homes and houses.

He stated that it is every citizen's right to live a dignified life as they pay taxes to the government to promote welfare.