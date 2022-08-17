Gambia: Champions Hawks FC Finally Coroneted in Grand Style

16 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The champions of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) men's First Division League, Hawks Football Club has been officially crowned in grand style during a ceremony held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Sunday.

The Reds wrapped up their impressive season on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Team Rhino during their week-30 final fixture of the league played at the Stadium.

Captain Omar Sarr came off the bench to score the game's only goal in the 86th minute for the champions, Hawks FC.

Banjul-based team, Hawks, eventually ended the season with 62 points after 30 matches. They won 19 games, drew 5 and lost 6.

Hawks FC under the guidance of Coach Alieu Jagne scored 38 goals and conceded 17.

The coronation ceremony was presided over by the President of The Gambia Football Federation Lamin Kaba Bajo and attended by high profile dignitaries.

This season's success has ended Hawk FC's 26-year wait for a league title and their first trophy since the 2017 FA Cup win.

As winners of the league, Hawks FC was awarded a giant trophy and a cash prize of D750, 000. Real de Banjul was given D300, 000 for finishing second position while Steve Biko received D150, 000 for ending the season in third position.

