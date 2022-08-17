Gambia: GATSG Observes Int'l Day of Traditional Sports And Games

The Gambia Association of Traditional Sports and Games (GATSG) joined the International Council of Traditional Sports and Games (ICTSG) and the Union of African Traditional Sports and Games (UATSG) to celebrate the International Day of Traditional Sports and Games which is celebrated annually on 14th August.

The Gambia Association of Traditional Sports and Games (GATSG) is a legitimate member of the International Council of Traditional Sports and Games and the Union of African Traditional Sports and Games.

In a letter made available to Pointsports desk, The Gambia Association of Traditional Sports and Games (GATSG) said celebrating the International Day of Traditional Sports and Games, helps to reecho the importance of the revival of Traditional Sports and Games.

The release added that traditional sports and games contribute to a life of mutual understanding and peaceful behavior among different cultural and social groups, communities and nations.

"Traditional games are leisure and recreational activities that can have a formalized character. They are a universal heritage and are practiced in an individual or team manner and thus promote global health and peace."

"Over the years, many traditional sports and games have disappeared and to ensure the significance of traditional sports and games, they must be strengthened and the opportunity for practicing them must be held open for all, regardless of gender, religion, ability, or social background in sports and traditional games."

According to the association, they are determined to promote the stability of the existing diversity of elite sports, with traditional sports and games. It added that the association under the presidency of Sheriffo Kanuteh (who also doubles as the Focal person for West Africa) will host the first Union of African Traditional Sports and Games (UATSG) conference in The Gambia in October 2022.

"Over twenty African countries will be represented during the conference in which the logistical, technical, and financial guidelines will be presented, discussed, and adopted by all member states to have synchronized ways of administering the African Traditional Sports and Games."

"The Gambia Association of Traditional Sports and Games (GATSG) is committed to working hand in glove with its stakeholders, the Government of The Gambia, National Sports Council (NSC), GNOC, UNESCO, NGOs and all other relevant authorities to successfully host the first UATSG and implement the outcome through the appropriate institutions," also said the association.