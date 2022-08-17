Liberia: National CSO Council Urges President Weah to Dismiss Corrupt Government Officials

Monrovia — President George Weah continues to be bombarded by calls from several institutions and citizens, urging him to sack the three officials sanctioned by the United States Government for their alleged role in corruption.

The latest to join in making the request is the National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL). In a statement issued on Tuesday through its National Chairperson Loretta Alethea Pope-Kai, the NCSCL commended the United States Government for placing targeted sanctions on designated Liberian government officials including Nathaniel McGill, Sayma Syrenius Cephus and Bill Twehway for their involvement in ongoing public corruption in Liberia.

"We, as Liberian civil society organization, agree that Corruption has long undermined Liberia's democracy and its economy, robbing the Liberian people of funds for public services, empowering illicit actors, degrading the business environment, damaging the rule of law and eroding the effective governance in the country," the NCSCL said.

The Council, in the statement, noted that said action of the US. Government through the U. S. Department of Treasury Office of the Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is laudable and said has reassured the Liberian people of the US government's commitment to stand with Liberia in fighting the menace of corruption as these acts of corruption undermine and threaten Liberia's overall democratic governance space,"

However, the Council called on President Weah to take some concrete steps beyond the suspension to save the image of the government from this embarrassment and ensure public trust by dismissing, prosecuting, and confiscating of ill-acquired properties or wealth and barring of said officials from participating in political affairs and governance of the state.

With the latest action of the United States Government, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia further calls on the government to begin beefing up the fight against corruption and impunity by strengthening integrity institutions, and setting up an anti-corruption court to fast-track corruption cases.

The CSO further called on the President, in line with the Code of Conduct, to ensure all public officials contesting for elected positions declare their assets and make them public.

It made a passionate appeal to other friendly governments, especially the United Kingdom, European Union and African countries to follow the same steps of the Government of America to investigate and designate targeted sanctions on officials of Government that are involved in corruption which leading to poor public service delivery, undermining the peace and security of the state.

It also expressed hope that the state begins to celebrate, reward and protect whistleblowers who brave the storm against corruption and misrule in Liberia. Additionally, the Council calls on all public servants, officials and employees of government nurturing corruption and bad governance and embracing the culture of impunity to now begin to rethink and act accordingly.