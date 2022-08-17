Nigeria: Zamfara Gov Bans Motorcycles, Orders Shoot On Sight

Governor Bello Mattawale of Zamfara State has banned motorcycles' movement from 8p.m. to 6a.m. in Gusau town. Matawalle gave the directive during a broadcast in the early hours of yesterday in Gusau.

He directed the security personnel to shoot on sight anyone found violating the new order.

The measure, according to the governor, was taken by the security council following reports on the use of motorcycles by bandits and other criminals to perpetrate their criminal activities within the state capital and its outskirts.

He said: "Considering the recent invasion of bandits in some areas on the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital, riding of motorcycles is hereby banned from 8 pm to 6 am in all areas and outskirts of Gusau town.

"These areas include Mareri, Damba, Tsunami, Tsauni, Barakallahu, Samaru, Gada Biyu, and Janyau East.

"Security forces are hereby ordered to shoot anyone riding a motorcycle between 8 pm and 6 am on the outskirt of Gusau, who refuses to stop when ordered to do so by them.

"Meanwhile, members of the public have been implored to be vigilant in their localities and report to security agencies any suspicious person or strange movement in their respective communities."

"The state government will not take it lightly with any one found disturbing the peace and security of the people".

The governor stressed that, the security of lives and property of the citizenry was the basic function of any government.

'My administration is doing everything humanly possible in accordance with the laws of the land to ensure the discharge of this responsibility," Matawalle said.

The governor also directed the task force on security to embark on house-to-house search to flush out criminal elements in the 19 emirates of the state.

He said the measure was part of effort to restore law and order and ensure peace in the state.

He urged the emirs who are part of council meeting to be vigilant and report suspicious persons or strange movements in their respective domains to security agents.

The governor also ordered hotel operators to scrutinise their guests by means of valid identification before accommodating them.

"This measure is part of government's efforts to tackle insecurity in the state, as government is concerned over usage of hotels by terrorists and criminals to perpetrate their heinous activities in the state.

"Any hotelier found violating the new order will have his hotel shut down and face prosecution according to the law.

"Any hotelier found violating the new order will have his hotel shut down and face prosecution according to the law.

Matawalle said the government was committed to protecting lives and property of the people.

"Security of lives and property of the citizenry is a basic function of government anywhere.

"My government is doing everything humanly possible in accordance with the laws of the land to ensure the discharge of this responsibility," he said.

Meanwhile, the council charged security operatives, particularly military and police, to scale up effort in combating banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

The council noted that peace was gradually returning to the state, but tasked the security operatives on synergy and coordination to tackle the pockets of banditry and kidnapping in parts of the state.

