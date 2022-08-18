Nigerian Govt Plans 'Special Intervention' in Road Transportation

An official says details of the scheme are now being worked out as directed by the president.

The Nigerian government says it has set in motion plans for a special intervention that will make land transportation more seamless for Nigerians.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, said President Muhammadu Buhari has already approved the proposed special scheme for mass transit to be driven by transport operators for ease of transportation across the country.

Mr Adegoroye made the disclosure while hosting a delegation of the Abuja Zonal Office of Zenith Bank in his office at the Ministry of Transportation in Abuja, according to a statement released on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

The minister, who said the details of the intervention are now being perfected by the committee set up by the Ministry of Transportation, urged the management of the bank to partner with the federal government on the implementation of the scheme.

He said, "The president is greatly interested in this special scheme and he has given us the green light to proceed and we are already engaging transport operators and other stakeholders to put finishing touches to it. This attests to Mr President's genuine care for Nigerians.

"As directed by Mr President, the details are now being worked out with the relevant stakeholders and I can assure you that this scheme will touch every part of the country and will make land transportation experience better for Nigerians."

The minister, who appreciated the bank officials for the visit, urged them to continue to partner with the Ministry and contribute their quota to President Buhari's transport revolution ongoing in the country.

The Assistant General Manager of the bank, Abuja Zonal Office, Aburime Ehimare, who said his bank has always been a partner with the ministry, said the visit was to further cement the working relationship that has existed between the ministry and the bank for many years.

Mr Ehimare, who congratulated Mr Adegoroye on his appointment as minister, described him as a man with a history of performance and assured him of the support of the management and staff of the bank in the operations of the Transport Ministry.

The manager said as partners, the bank will continue to explore more ways of adding value to the projects, policies and programmes of the federal government on transportation.