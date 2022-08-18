Nigeria: Despite Epileptic Supply, Power Sector Records Modest Feats

Despite several challenges, the Nigeria's power sector has recorded modest achievements since privatization in 2013, according to the Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Nigeria Power Sector Awards Limited, Racheal Salehu.

Unfortunately, she said, 'these improvements and progress are often overshadowed by the challenges in the sector'.

She said: "We believe that it is time to highlight, showcase and celebrate the improvements and progress so far achieved within the power sector, in the form of an annual power sector award event. It is on this basis, that we are organizing the Nigeria Power Sector Awards, which we intend to become the premier power sector award event in Nigeria.

"The Awards aims to achieve three broad objectives - (i) to reward and incentivize organizations and individuals who have contributed in measurable ways to the improvements, growth and progress in the sector; (ii) to catalyze further improvements, growth, innovation and progress in the power sector; and (iii) to transparently highlight the improvements and growth achieved within the power sector in order to change the negative public opinion about the power sector, which has become a hindrance and constraint to attracting much needed long term investments in the power sector.

"The maiden edition of the Nigeria Power Sector Awards is set to hold at the prestigious Sheraton Hotels in Abuja on November 23, 2022. The Awards, which is the first of its kind in the NESI, will celebrate the efforts and achievements of deserving public and private organizations and individuals across the entire NESI value chain and the renewable energy/off-grid sector. It will beam the spotlight on the innovation, growth and progress achieved by these organizations and individuals, highlighting their efforts and achievements within the power sector since the conclusion of the power sector privatization.

"In addition, the power sector Awards will provide a unique platform for networking, stimulate top level interactions and deepen collaborations within the power sector. The Awards will bring together key stakeholders top level State government officials involved in the power sector at sub-national levels, top officials from Nigeria's power and energy sector, Ministers and top government officials in the power sector ministries and regulatory organizations, top level members of the National Assembly, of Banks, financial institutions, development finance institutions and private equity infrastructure funds that are power sector focused, Core Investors of GenCos and DisCos, amongst other high-level dignitaries expected to attend the Awards."

She said: "The broad award categories are structured to highlight and recognize every segment of the NESI. They include Electricity Power Generation Category, Electricity Distribution Category, Independent Power Provider of The Year (Captive Generation), Most Innovative Power Technology Category, Renewable Energy Category, Gas Supply Company of The Year, Transaction/Deal Category, Public Sector Organization of The Year, Development Finance Institution of The Year, Bank/Financial Institution Of The Year, Best State Government in the Power Sector, and the Lifetime Achievement Awards. There will also be a posthumous award to be given to the Late Engr. Joseph Makoju, OFR, whose contributions and achievements in the power sector was exceptional in developing the NESI.

"Nominations for the respective awards are currently open and will close on the 30th of September 2022. We encourage public and private organizations who actively involved in the power sector, to visit the Awards website to submit their nominations for the respective awards they might be interested in.

"In conclusion, we are very excited to recognize the growth in the power sector and we are pleased to pioneer this remarkable award event. Despite the current challenges in the sector, we are determined to celebrate the modest improvements, progress and innovative strides within the sector every year in order to achieve the objectives of power sector privatization."