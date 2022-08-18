Liberia: Three Illegal Land Surveyors Arrested

The Liberia Land Authority has arrested three unlawful individuals, who claimed to be registered and licensed by the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) in the country.

The unscrupulous individuals were arrested on August 10, 2022, for their alleged involvement in the conduct of a re-survey on four (4) acres of land; property which is situated in Kpakprokor Town, Lower Margibi County in favor of a man identified as Daniel K. Winfred Bradford.

Those alleged notorious surveyors illegally published a survey notice on August 3, 2022, bearing the letterhead of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) under a false pretend, which said the survey was scheduled to commence on the on August10, 2022 at the precise hour of 9:30 AM.

Those unscrupulous individuals arrested by the Liberia Land Authority without a purported title include: Jaa-Tuma K. Arma - Registered Land Surveyor, Michael K. Otto - Liberia Land Surveyor, and George Tomah-Authorized Land Surveyor.

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) through its Chairman, Atty J. Adams Monabah, Sr., is notifying the general public that its security networking team headed by Col. A. George Lansana will not hesitate in apprehending those who are involved in the notorious act of illegally surveying land in the country.

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) revealed that said unlawful practices by some unscrupulous and terrific individuals purporting to be in the employ of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) have a propensity to derail the good image of the LLA.

"They are not legitimate land surveyors, but they are engaged in conducting land surveys and other land-related activities/Functions in and beyond Montserrado County," Chairman Monabah said.

Additionally, Liberia Land Authority (LLA) is officially warming all those involved with the said clandestine and unlawful practice to immediately desist, as the LLA will not relent to ensure that they face the full weight of the law in compliance with the Act Against Criminal

CONVEYANCE OF LAND OF 2014

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) Chairman is at the same time encouraging the general Public, Community Leaders, Local Government Authorities, and all lawful and concerned citizen(s) to kindly report unidentified land surveyors who lacked supporting documents to the conduct land survey as well as any illegal or double sale of land.

He said the illegal act is hampering the smooth operations of the LLA and to a greater extent, injuring the outstanding image of the Liberia Land Authority.

