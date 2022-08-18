Ghana: Princesses Eye Surprise Result Against Netherlands

The Black Princesses of Ghana will fancy their slim chance of qualifying to the next round of the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica when they face off with Netherlands in their final Group D game tonight.

The Princesses failed to score a goal in two matches and lost 3-0 to USA in their opening match and 2-0 to Japan in the other game on Sunday, to press on the exit door of the Mundial.

They now face another elimination which would be their sixth at the World Cup, except they produce a resounding victory over Netherlands, with hopes of the other group game between USA and Japan going in their favour.

Netherlands currently have three points as the USA, with Japan occupying the summit with six points.

Ghana would then need to beat Netherlands with a huge margin and hope Japan would do them good deed by beating the USA.

The major work, however, must be done by the Princesses at least for pride even if the mathematics did not work in their favour.

Having demonstrated improved performance against Japan - which they could have won with little desire and bravery - the Princesses would go into tonight's game determined to correct the wrongs in a bid to book a stunning passage to the next stage.

Most importantly, the team must dump their jitters in defence which earned Japan the penalties in their last game.

Japan scored two goals from the penalty spot in the 62nd and 72nd minutes through Maika Hamano, following some awful defending on the part of the Ghanaians.

Also, skipper Abdulai Makurama who was a shadow of herself in their previous encounter must step up her game to lead her charges against the very resolute Netherlands side.

The likes of Cecelia Nyama and Suzzy Teye must also put their terrible performances behind them and be solid at the back in order not to expose brilliant goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan, who was a sensation in their encounter against Japan.

The Netherlands, however, would be a hard nut to crack as they would be beaming with confidence going into the game.

After beating USA 3-0 to secure three points in their last game, another win would secure them a place in the next round of the competition. However, they must also avoid defeat as a win for the USA against Japan may not be good for them.