Ghana: 1 Arrested Over Robbery Attack On Goil Filing Station

Takoradi — One person has been arrested in connection with robbery attack on a Goil filling station at Wassa Akropong, in Wassa Amenfi East municipality of the Western Region, on Monday.

Armed men raided the filling station, attacked and killed Prosper Dotse, also known as Old Soldier, the security man on duty.

Two persons, who suffered injuries, were rushed to the Wassa Akropong Hospital for treatment.

Name of suspect has been withheld for security reasons.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Victor Adusah-Poku and a team of crime experts have visited the scene, as part of investigations into the case.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Wassa Amenfi East, Frederick Korankye, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

Mr Adusah-Poku gave the assurance that the District Security Committee (DISEC) would collaborate with the police and other security agencies to arrest the criminals behind the robbery attack.

He said the police counter-terrorism unit had been deployed to the district to beef -up security and arrest suspects.

The MCE said the suspects attacked the security man who was armed, seized his gun, but, they could not use the weapon and rather beat him until he became unconscious.

The MCE said the armed robbers, wielding pinch-bars and hammers, also subjected workers on duty to beating.

Mr Korankye said the armed men also stormed a supermarket and attacked the attendant, but, another armed security man, fired warning shots and the criminals escaped from the scene.

"The police were able to identify the suspect after watching footages of CCTV camera at the scene. We are working to arrest the other suspects," he said.