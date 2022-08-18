Ghana: BetPawa Set Up Responsible Gaming Call Center for Gaming Commission

Leading online betting and gaming company betPawa have provided IT equipment to the Gaming Commission of Ghana for the creation of a Responsible Gaming Call Center at the Commission.

The action forms part of the company's responsible gaming agenda. They want to help educate people on the need to see betting as a form of entertainment and only bet what you can afford.

Handing over the equipment to the Commission, international superstar and a stakeholder of betPawa Mr Eazi emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring that all punters bet responsibly. He said "As a brand, we place a lot of importance on responsible gaming."

Highlighting the need for a Call Center to offer emotional and psychological support to punters, Mr Eazi added "It is an undeniable fact that sport betting can be addictive. betPawa will do everything above ourselves to help put in the necessary infrastructure to ensure that no one suffers any harm through gaming, hence the setup of the Responsible Gaming Call Center".

betPawa recently announced their partnership with the Ghana Football Association as headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League. "The creation of the call center has come at the right time as fans of the betPawa Premier League as well as other punters will benefit directly from the call center". Mr Eazi added

There are other tried-and-tested practices such as self-exclusion to help customers who are concerned about their betting.

Visit www.betpawa.com.gh/responsible-gambling or contact the new Call Center on 0540559406 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily for specialized and compassionate assistance.

Mr Eazi commended the Gaming Commission of Ghana for opening the Call Center within its premises and making officers available. He called on all punters who need help to make full use the of service and receive the support they require.

On his side, the Commissioner of the Gaming Commission, Mr. Peter Mireku commended highly the gesture from betPawa and encouraged other sport betting operators to take similar action.

betPawa have over the years been activating a lot of Corporate Socially Responsible activities aimed at championing responsible gaming, an action which is high on the corporate agenda of the company, empowering customers to be economically independent and helping to imbibe the spirit of philanthropism in customers across its markets. These CSR activities include the Dream Maker and WIN BIG, Give Back campaigns among many others. The gesture was in consultation with the leadership of the Ghana Sport Betting Association.